Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has admitted that any hopes of the Owls reaching the play-off are now over.

Wednesday played out a tight game against Hull City on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough, however were hit with a gut-punch in stoppage time as Charlie Hughes headed home a late winner, securing a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

It’s now seven home games without a win now for Danny Röhl’s Owls, stretching back to New Year’s Day, making it their longest run without a league win at Hillsborough since 2020, and it also left them eight points off the top six now with six games to go.

So much of the build-up had nothing to do with the game itself after the club’s confirmation that they hadn’t paid their players and Dejphon Chansiri’s revelation that a three-game transfer window ban could be a matter of days away, and for that reason the Wednesday boss spoke of his pride for those out on the field. But the play-off dream appears to be over.

“No, I think it makes no sense to speak about the play-offs,” he told Radio Sheffield. “I think we should be a little bit honest, we are not ready for the play-offs in many, many parts. We did an outstanding job until now, and we felt that we were always close. But in the second half of the season, in the tight games, we could maybe win six at home with the data - but we didn’t.

“In the end it’s about results, not data or feelings, and it was not enough. But I will not complain, with these players, these characters, they go again and again and again. And this is outstanding...

“We’re not eight points behind, so we shouldn’t speak about play-offs. We were always in touch, but to make the final step you have to win these games - and we couldn’t. It was possible with the chances and options, how we dominated, but in the end it’s the result.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them take on Blackburn Rovers in midweek, and it’ll be interesting now to see how the German approaches the final games with pride probably the only thing left to play for.