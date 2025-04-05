Hull City boss highlights Sheffield Wednesday 'danger' that they needed to address
The Tigers ran out as 1-0 winners in South Yorkshire as they extended Wednesday’s long winless streak at home to seven matches, with Charlie Hughes’ goal in injury time proving to be the difference in what was a very tight affair.
Danny Röhl and his side have had a difficult week amid concerns for the future of the club as players went unpaid for March, but they created enough chances to win the game, only for Ivor Pandur to keep the scored locked at 0-0 long enough for the visitors to get their last-gasp winner. For Selles, he was pleased at how his team defended.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult game in terms of the wingers,” he told BBC Humberside. “They have really good wingers in one against one situations and we needed to manage the ball in the centre. Windass had a couple of headers, but not very clear ones, and we managed to stay in the duels and defend well. We knew what their danger was, and we tried to minimise that.”
The Spaniard also went on to talk about the Owls’ substitutions, saying, “When they made the substitutions, and Stuart Armstrong came on the pitch, he’s a very dynamic player in the middle trying to get ball-carrying situations in and around the box. And they tried to play to their strengths…
“The game plan didn’t really change for them with the substitutions, it was more about personnel. We tried to adjust a couple of things with our substitutions, and we managed to keep a fresh team for the 97 minutes.”
Wednesday now turn their attentions to Blackburn Rovers in midweek, with the Owls hoping to get back to winning ways after two defeats and a draw in their last three.
