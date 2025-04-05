Downbeat Danny Röhl on Sheffield Wednesday embargo implications and Dejphon Chansiri bombshell
In an article published in The Star on Friday evening, Dejphon Chansiri made the bombshell admission that the club are within days of a crippling three-window transfer embargo for accruing 30 days of late payments on HMRC bills and player wages in the last nine months - claiming he could not guarantee payment owed to senior players amid cashflow issues in his personal business dealings.
Asked what communication - if any - he had received on the looming deadline, Röhl said he was unable to provide any clarity and sought to pay tribute to his players for their commitment in what has been a turbulent week. The German coach spoke with a sense of despondency throughout the press engagement.
“I cannot answer too much on this topic,” he said. “It is not my topic and I am the wrong person to speak about this. Hopefully we can solve this problem, this is very important for the club. But I don’t know, we can just cross our fingers, we can not influence it. We have to try again to bring a performance on Tuesday (at Blackburn Rovers) against a side that is also struggling a little bit at the moment.
“We have to go again, we have to invest. It will not be easy. For everyone around the team, the players. But I have told these players I am so proud that they have never complained about anything since I have been here. This is the key message and with this we go into the final six games.”
Chansiri had suggested that Wednesday could cope in the case of an embargo - depending on the strength of recruitment that would have to be limited to the free agent market and for non-fee loan players. Remarkably, the Owls owner cited League One midtable crisis club Reading as an example of an outfit that could achieve success this season despite the realities of repeat embargoes in recent windows - a comment that has caused added concern within the club’s fan base.
“If this is the case then it seems the club have solutions for what is possible and what is not possible,” Röhl said when asked on how catastrophic the reality of such a sanction would be for the future of the club. “I think we had our message yesterday in the article on what we should do then (if they are put under embargo). I don’t know. But I will not focus on this, I will focus on the next six games.
“You know this better than me, the topic of the article. We take this as a group. Hopefully we find a solution on Monday and then we can put this topic away and focus on the sport science. This is what I love, to focus on the football, to talk about my players, the tactics, our fantastic fans, not too much the other stuff.”
