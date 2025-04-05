It was sluggish, then it was better, then it was good. Sheffield Wednesday huffed and puffed and prodded and poked. At times they looked silky. It came in fits and starts. And then Hull City nodded home late on to put the perfect end on a week of ire.

It was a funny afternoon all told, sunshine-baked but fiercely chilly and just so miserable and melancholy for the most part at S6. What does it do for the season? I think we can guess.

There are bigger stories at this football club than the actual football. Anyway, have some ratings.

1 . Pierce Charles - 8 Belting close-range save kept Hull at bay. He looks a player comfortable in his surroundings. Look, it's broken record stuff, but he's just so comfortable with the ball at feet his boots could be made of velvet and pillows. A bright story in a miserable week. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - 6 Look, his first 10 minutes or so were a tough watch. But if the mark of a man is how he recovers, you've got to tip your hat. Became a big part in some of the better attacking moments as the game went on. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 7 Barely noticing a centre-half is a good thing. Strong and robust. Made a couple of big blocks and did his job. His is a belting story this season. | UGC Photo Sales