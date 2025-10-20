Ethan Horvath was sent-off in the closing stages of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will serve a one-match ban after being sent-off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

The Cardiff City loanee, who joined the club on an emergency loan deal until January in August, was sent-off in the seventh minute of injury time after wiping out Charlton substitute Isaac Olaofe outside the penalty area.

Horvath hurt himself during the incident and was sent-off after receiving the relevant treatment. As punishment, he will now serve a one-match ban, meaning he will miss Wednesday night’s clash with Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.

Having been shown a straight red card, it was possible Horvath may have been forced to miss up to three matches. However, the ban will only see him miss the clash with Rob Edwards’ side, with the foul not deemed to have been violent conduct.

Wednesday working on Lumley deal

With Pierce Charles already sidelined, Wednesday are short in the goalkeeping department. Youngster Logan Stretch, who has never played a minute of senior football in his career, has been on the bench for each of the Owls’ opening 13 matches in league and cup so far this season.

However, it is understood Wednesday are working on a deal to bring in Bristol City goalkeeper Joe Lumley to Hillsborough on an emergency loan deal to cover Horvath’s temporary absence.

The Star understands the EFL have given the Owls the green light to sign Lumley and he is willing to make the temporary switch to S6.

The former Luton Town goalkeeper will be back available for Saturday’s clash with Oxford United at Hillsborough.