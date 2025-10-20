Former Sheffield Wednesday man Royston Drenthe is in hospital after suffering a stroke.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Royston Drenthe has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

The Dutchman, 38, was admitted to hospital last Friday, with the news being announced by FC de Rebellen, an agency which represents former footballers including Drenthe.

The former winger, who also played for Real Madrid during his career, spent a period of the 2014/15 season on loan at Hillsborough, making 15 appearances.

A statement issued by FC de Rebellen said: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.

"Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."

Drenthe, who retired almost two years ago, joined Wednesday on a six-month loan deal in September 2014, arriving from Championship counterparts Reading.

Drenthe scored one goal in his Wednesday career

After making his first seven appearances for the Owls via the bench, Drenthe marked his first start for the club by scoring a classy solo goal in a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Unfortunately, the former Everton man failed to build on that moment and was sent-off in a 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth just three days later.

Following his one-match suspension, Drenthe made a further six appearances for Wednesday, five of which were starts. His final appearance for the club was in a 1-0 win over Blackpool at Hillsborough on Boxing Day.

Following his time with the Owls, Drenthe moved to Turkey, joining Kayseri Erciyesspor in January 2015. They were the first of seven clubs he played for before retiring from professional football in November 2023.