Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported on Thursday morning that the Owls were ‘set to sign’ the 21-year-old on loan from Cardiff City as Darren Moore looks for more defensive cover, with McGuinness set to join the club on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

And should Wednesday manage to get the deal over the line, then they will once again have managed to persuade a player to join their promotion push in League One rather than consider clubs above them in the pyramid.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands that Wigan Athletic showed an interest in the former Arsenal youngster, but that he was eager to make the move to Hillsborough in order to be a part of Moore’s S6 project.

At 6’ 4” he could also help the Owls’ problems when it comes to defending crosses into the box – a problem that has already cost them numerous times in recent games.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether his loan will be until the end of the calendar year or until the end of the season, however with Akin Famewo out injured on a long-term basis it is likely that he’ll be on board for the entirety of the campaign.

All eight of Wednesday’s summer signings so far have made their League One debuts for the club in the opening four matches, however Michael Smith remains out due to injury, Famewo will be sidelined for a number of months, and Reece James will now miss the next three games due to suspension.