Wednesday are on the hunt for another defender after Akin Famewo was ruled out for a substantial amount of time following his injury away at MK Dons, and it would appear that McGuinness has been identified as the player to fill that gap.

Unlike Famewo, the former Arsenal centre back is a right-footed defender, however he would bring another physical presence to the side with his 6’ 4” frame – and he also has experienced playing in both the Championship and League One despite his young age.

The ex-Gunner joined Cardiff last year and played 34 times in the second tier, however he has dropped down the pecking order this summer and has now become available for loan – with Wales Online reporting that he’s ‘set' to make a move to Hillsborough.

McGuinness played 24 times for Ipswich Town in League One in the 2020/21 campaign – so knows the division – and if he does finalise a move then it will bring a bit more youthful exuberance to a relatively experienced Wednesday setup.

The young defender is primarily a centre back, but has also played as a right back and defensive midfielder in his short career so far, however given his size it’s likely that Moore wants him to come in to try and help avoid more goals being conceded in the same manner – from crosses and headers – as they have done so far this season.

He’s likely to join on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.