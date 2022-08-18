Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have been looking to strengthen for weeks but have found life difficult in a fiercely competitive market after getting a swathe of early business done.

Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness – a former Arsenal youth man – looks likely to arrive on loan.

Here’s what you need to know..

So, who is Mark McGuinness?

Aged just 21, McGuinness is a man mountain central defender standing at six-foot-four.

Born in Slough, he signed for Arsenal’s youth academy at the age of 10 and was there until 2021 when he joined Cardiff City.

The Republic of Ireland youth international never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but was a central figure for their youth teams and second string as he rose through the ranks.

He has League One experience having spent time on loan at Ipswich Town in the 2020/21 season, playing 25 times, and played a not inconsiderable 34 Championship matches for Cardiff last time out.

What’s the latest?

A deal for McGuinness is close to completion, with Wednesday having beaten interest elsewhere.

Wednesday face a race against time to get it signed, sealed and delivered in time for their trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, but with all parties reportedly on the same page and keen to get it done, it’s very possible the defender is eligible to feature.

Comment in Cardiff is that the move represents a golden opportunity for McGuinness as a big club with big ambition. He was a standout performer at times for Cardiff last season and was a constant feature for the middle bulk of the campaign, but fell in and out of favour later on and hasn’t featured this season.

How will he fit in?

Moore made clear the Owls would be on the lookout for another defender after Akin Famewo suffered a long-term injury down at MK Dons earlier this month.

McGuinness isn’t quite a Famewo like-for-like in that he’s not left-footed, but he offers youth, a dash of third tier experience and continues a preference for big lads shown in recruitment this summer.