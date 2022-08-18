Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were beaten 2-0 away at Peterborough on Tuesday night after playing for almost an hour with 10 men, so they head into the game at the University of Bolton Stadium needing to bounce back – and will have to do it without the suspended Reece James.

It was the first loss of the season for Darren Moore and his players after winning two and drawing one of their opening three matches, and they’ll be desperate to make sure they don’t dwell on it too much.

Speaking this week, the Wednesday boss said, "We have got to go again. The games are coming thick and fast… We have to put Peterborough behind us and get ready for the game on Saturday.

"We will see what the condition of the group is. We played with 10 men for a long period the other night and they put a lot into it. So yeah, we’ll have a look at them and then go again on Saturday.”

Josh Windass and Barry Bannan could return to the XI at Bolton after starting on the bench midweek, however Moore did explain that the game would come to soon for Michael Smith, but that Jack Hunt may return.

He said, “I don’t think Michael will be back, so apart from Jack Hunt we’ll have to have a look.”

