Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls went into the 2-0 defeat off the back of three clean sheets on the spin but have long since been dogged by accusations they are conceding too readily from wide areas, with all five of the goals they’ve conceded this season have fallen in a similar manner.

It follows repeat criticism following over from last season in which the defending of set plays were a particular issue.

Reece James was sent off late on in the first half for a high foot that Moore accepted was a red card offence, a moment that undoubtedly shifted the balance of the match.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And faced with questions over the defending of balls into the box, Moore said: “It’s our first loss of the season, so let’s not throw the toys out.

“Let’s keep context on it in that we’ve lost the game tonight 100% from a second off.

“If we stay on with 11 and we lose the game from that then I can understand it.

“But up until then [the red card], you tell me if they had any chances because I don’t remember any.

“It was 100 per cent the sending off. It’s changed the course of the game. I’m very, very honest and I’m very, very factual with my points. It changed the course of the game.”

Quizzed further, Moore reiterated his belief that the red card was the deciding factor in the match.

“We’re disappointed with it, because we’ve never come here to lie down,” Moore said. “You saw 10 players out there give their all for the club.

“But we’ve lost the game off the back of that red card. Up until then, 100 per cent on the touchline I thought they [Peterborough] were nervous, they were misplacing passes, we were on top of the game.