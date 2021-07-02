It was a busy day for all things S6 yesterday, with two new faces in, one confirmed out and a fair few bits inbetween.

Here are the top headlines from your Star Owls writing team..

New signing imminent?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton starlet Dennis Adeniran is closing in on a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Two in the door yesterday, could Wednesday spoil us with another in this week?

A former Everton midfielder is close, our man Joe Crann revealed yesterday.

Find out the latest HERE.

Two new faces in the door.. and a TV date!

Like London buses, two came along at once.

Wednesday confirmed the signing of two former Premier League youngsters to professional deals.

And it was also confirmed that their season opener will be moved for live TV coverage.

All that info right HERE.

Opportunity knocks..

Darren Moore has made no secret of the fact there is an opportunity available to the club’s youngsters this preseason.

And one of them, Korede Adedoyin, has described the opportunity ahead of him.

Read what he had to say HERE.

Big Dom looks ahead

We heard from Dominic Iorfa yesterday on what a tough six months it’s been for him.

Now he looks ahead to the rest of preseason and the Celtic test ahead of them.

Read it HERE.

You’ve been missed.. some comment

In amongst a VERY newsy day, our man Alex Miller brought you some comment in the form of this week’s column.

Why are we so obsessed with this game the call football?