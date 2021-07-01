Former Everton man on the brink of Sheffield Wednesday switch – Sunderland and Hull City to lose out?

Dennis Adeniran could be joining Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Star reported recently that, despite interest from the Championship and elsewhere, the Owls were keen to try and get a deal done for the in-demand 22-year-old, and now it looks as though they’re in pole position for the midfielder.

Adeniran, who burst onto the scene at Fulham before earning a move to Goodison Park, is officially a free agent today after the decision was taken that he would be moving on from the Toffees, and Darren Moore is keen to try and get him to Hillsborough to help in their League One promotion push.

It’s understood that both Hull City and Sunderland have made a late push to try and land the midfielder for the 2021/22 campaign, but that – as things stand – it is Wednesday who are leading the race for his signature.

Wednesday are currently on a preseason camp in Wales as Moore puts them through their paces ahead of the start of their League One fixtures next month, and Adeniran could be a player that comes in to help bolster the central midfield position that he’s been chasing.