Exciting Sheffield Wednesday youngster describes big chance under Darren Moore

The Owls are operating with a much smaller squad than usual and though they are confident of adding new signings before the window is out, it is clear youngsters will be given chances early doors, starting with their preseason clash with Celtic next week.

A handful shone in Wednesday’s early round cup involvement in the last campaign and though he would have made the bench for the EFL Cup defeat at Fulham were it not for issues around his registration, one of those would have been former Everton striker Korede Adedoyin.

Adedoyin suffered a string of niggling injuries and had to have surgery on his hamstring, which rules him out of the majority of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Korede Adedoyin.

But he’s very much involved in Wednesday training camp down in Wales and seems to be enjoying the challenge of a first team environment.

“It’s been fun and interesting with all the different personalities, everyone is getting on well and everyone is bonding so that’s good,” he told swfc.co.uk.

“It’s a good experience to come here and an opportunity for the young players to show what they can do.

“Especially for me, because I’ve been out since the start of last season.”

On the opportunities available to him going forward, Adedoyin is positive. Strikers are high on Wednesday’s priority list when it comes to new signings but with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson the only recognised senior forwards at the club, he has been told the chance is there to stake a claim.

He said: “I spoke to the gaffer while I was injured as well as Paul and Jamie and they’ve all been really approachable, and I get on with all of them.

“All I need to do is carry on doing what I’m doing. I’ve got my targets, I want to score as many goals as I can and I want to help the team.

“The gaffer is someone that will give you the chance if you deserve it, which means we can only worry about ourselves to get given that chance.”