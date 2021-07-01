Double player signing announcement as Sheffield Wednesday are selected for TV

Sheffield Wednesday have had more good news coming out of the club.

The Star reported earlier today that the Owls were closing in on the signing of young defender, David Agbontohoma with the former Southampton man now officially a free agent following the expiration of his contract down south.

Now, with the Owls still hard at work in Wales, it has been confirmed that Wednesday have snapped up the 19-year-old centre back on a professional deal after he impressed whilst on trial – although he’s expected to remain within Lee Bullen’s U23s setup for now.

On top of the signing of Agbontohoma, the club have also confirmed that they’ve given a professional deal to 17-year-old Leojo Davidson, a player who has played for England at youth level and left Manchester City last year prior to re-joining the Owls – a club with whom he spent time growing up.

Davidson was playing for the Owls’ U18s last season amongst a group of players that have now stepped up into the U23s, and now it appears that Bullen and academy head, Steve Haslam, see him following in their footsteps.

The teenager got some good performances under his belt in 2020/21, and will now be looking to try and kick on in the new season now that he’s been given the opportunity to step up, despite his young age.