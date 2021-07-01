Dominic Iorfa’s Celtic comments as Sheffield Wednesday man eyes return

Iorfa, 26, picked up a nasty Achilles injury last December during a game against Barnsley, and was then forced to undergo surgery and spend the rest of the season on the sidelines as he underwent his rehabilitation.

But after setting himself a target of being back with his Owls teammates on the first day of preseason, the centre back says that it’s a period for manager, Darren Moore, to implement his plans for the season ahead.

Iorfa is experiencing life under Moore for the first time now that he’s fit once again, and he says they’re building up a ‘togetherness’ at the club as they get back to work.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, the imposing centre back said, “At the start it’s just good for everyone to get together, and build up that togetherness - and it’s a good time for the manager to implement his ideas, and get a good base into the boys in terms of fitness and what he wants from us going forward in the season.”

They’re already a few days into their camp in Wales, and while they’ll keep putting in the work in the coming days, there is a game to look forward to at the end of it all – against Celtic on July 7th.

When asked about their opponents, Iorfa said, “It’ll be a good game, obviously they’ve got a Champions League qualifier, so they’ll be right up for it and it’ll be a good test for them.

“But it’ll be a good test for the boys as well. Obviously Celtic are a good opposition and a good standard, so it should be good.”

It’ll be the first time that Wednesday have faced the Bhoys since a 1993 preseason during Trevor Francis’ tenue, a game in which Paul Warhurst scored as the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw at Parkhead.