Moore has had several of the Owls’ young players in and around the first team over preseason so far, with many of them having featured in their four games so far as he continues to run the rule over them.

Now, with the 2021/22 campaign just a few weeks away, the Wednesday boss says that there is the potential for a few of them to head out on loan in search of more regular game time – while other youngsters seems to have cemented their place in his plans for the season ahead.

What Moore said about Bannan to Swansea talk

Darren Moore says that he’s heard nothing of interest from Swansea City in Owls captain Barry Bannan, and insists that he’s trying to keep his squad together.

The Owls still have a number of strong, experienced players in their squad despite their relegation into League One, but there has been plenty of reported interest in their players as the start of the 2021/22 season draws ever closer.

One such player, Bannan, has reportedly become a potential target for Swansea as they look to bolster their ranks for the upcoming campaign, but Moore has batted away talk of an exit – saying that he's heard nothing of the sort.

Why Iorfa’s dad wasn’t sure about defender’s return for Owls

Dominic Iorfa says that his dad wasn’t sure about him making his Sheffield Wednesday return against Barnsley over the weekend – given that they were the club against whom he ruptured his Achilles.

Iorfa was back out on the field on Saturday as he made his return from a serious injury that led to surgery last year, and he managed to come through the game unscathed after playing his first 20 minutes of 2021.

The 26-year-old defender could prove to be a huge player for the Owls as they target an immediate return to the Championship, but it would appear that, if it was up to his dad - former Nigeria international, Dominic Iorfa Snr – then his return may only have come about tomorrow night against West Bromwich Albion.

Moore’s warning to Owls ahead of West Brom reunion

Sheffield Wednesday will head to Darren Moore’s previous club, West Bromwich Albion, this week, and the Owls boss says that they need to expect their toughest test yet as pre-season preparations continue.

Wednesday have played four games so far in the build-up to the 2021/22 season, losing to Celtic and Barnsley either side of wins over Chester and Alfreton Town. Now, with the start of the new campaign less than a month away, Moore says that West Brom could be their biggest challenge so far.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 defeat to Barnsley, the Owls boss said: “It’s even tougher again really… You are playing against two Championship clubs, and two clubs that were at the high end last season.

"Obviously West Brom came down, so they have that Premier League experience, and we know Barnsley had a wonderful season last season and probably felt they just missed out really. It's two top level teams, and that's what we wanted."

Owls manage their players over pre-season

Wednesday aren’t taking any chances with regards to player fitness over pre-season, with Darren Moore continually making changes in order to make sure that they’re in the best possible shape for competitive action.

The Owls have had a tough time with injuries in recent years, and Moore will be hoping for a better season in that regard as his Wednesday side look to try and make a run at gaining promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.