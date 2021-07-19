The Owls still have a number of strong, experienced players in their squad despite their relegation into League One, but there has been plenty of reported interest in their players as the start of the 2021/22 season draws ever closer.

One such player, Bannan, has reportedly become a potential target for Swansea as they look to bolster their ranks for the upcoming campaign, but Moore has batted away talk of an exit saying that he’s heard nothing of the sort.

Speaking after their preseason defeat to Barnsley over the weekend, Moore said, “Honestly, it’s the first I’ve heard of it… But we’re going to get interest in all of our players, because they’re good players. There’s been nothing official from a club point of view, so we move on.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the possibility of losing other key players such as Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and others before the transfer window shuts, Moore was pretty defiant…

“I’m confident that they’ll be here,” he said. “And the reason I’m saying that is because of the facts. And the facts are that they’re here – I can’t say anything more. Are they here now? Yes they are. Will they be here for the season? Yes they will. Because they’re here now.”

The Owls have already rebuffed two offers for attacker, Windass, from Millwall as they sought to improve their frontline for 2021/22, and it’s likely that there will be plenty of other interest to tests the club’s resolve in the coming weeks as they continue their preparations for the task ahead.

So far Wednesday have brought three new players into their senior setup, signing Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and – most recently – Jaden Brown in a bid to replace the raft of players that made way at the end of their respective contracts last month.