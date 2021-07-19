Sheffield Wednesday are carefully managing their players over preseason

The Owls have had a tough time with injuries in recent years, and Moore will be hoping for a better season in that regard as his Wednesday side look to try and make a run at gaining promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

That task is tough enough, but to try and do it with a squad battling injury and availability is a huge mountain to climb.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, the Owls boss is taking extra precautions over preseason in an attempt to make sure he has everybody available for their first competitive fixture against Huddersfield Town and then their league opener against Charlton Athletic the following week.

Moore waited until the fourth game of preseason to give Dominic Iorfa his first runout on the back of his long-term injury, while Massimo Luongo has been managed – and rested – throughout preseason as well.

When Korede Adedoyin (strain) felt a tweak, he left him out. When Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (muscle) was coming on but didn’t feel 100%, he changed his mind and hooked him. For the Barnsley game over the weekend both Andre Green (ankle) and Charles Hagan (muscular) were rested so as not to aggravate minor niggles that they’re dealing with.

And Josh Windass was substituted as soon as he felt a twinge – explaining that it was a ‘precaution’ after a ‘little back spasm’.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is being cautious with his players fitness right now. (Nigel French/PA Wire)

It remains to be seen who will feature against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, but best believe there will be no unnecessary risks taken as they press ahead for a 2021/22 campaign where – given the size of the Owls squad – player availability will be absolutely vital if they're to have any success.