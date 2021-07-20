Darren Moore suggests potential Sheffield Wednesday exits on the cards...

Moore has had several of the Owls’ young players in and around the first team over preseason so far, with many of them having featured in their four games so far as he continues to run the rule over them.

Now, with the 2021/22 campaign just a few weeks away, the Wednesday boss says that there is the potential for a few of them to head out on loan in search of more regular game time – while other youngsters seems to have cemented their place in his plans for the season ahead.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 defeat to Barnsley over the weekend, Moore said, “With the youngsters, we’ve had a good look at them and there are one or two of them there have stepped up and stepped onto it. But there’s also one or two that still, I feel, could look to have a loan and get some experience. They could also get some game knowledge and game understanding – and to build up their physical strength.

“You need that game time to build it, so looking at some of the youngsters that’ll be some of the pathways for them in order to bridge that step that’s needed for the first team.”

The Owls haven’t been big in the outgoing loan market in recent years, with only a handful of players – including Matt Penney to St. Pauli and Jordan Rhodes to Norwich City – completing loan moves over the past few campaigns.