Darren Moore’s warning for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of West Bromwich Albion return

Wednesday have played four games so far in the build-up to the 2021/22 season, losing to Celtic and Barnsley either side of wins over Chester and Alfreton Town. Now, with the start of the new campaign less than a month away, Moore says that West Brom could be their biggest challenge so far.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 defeat to Barnsley, the Owls boss said, “It’s even tougher again really… You are playing against two Championship clubs, and two clubs that were at the high end last season. Obviously West Brom came down, so they have that Premier League experience, and we know Barnsley had a wonderful season last season and probably felt they just missed out really. It’s two top level teams, and that’s what we wanted.

“We want the volume to increase and when that happens it identifies to coaches and staff areas of your game you need to work on. These teams test you and stretch you and that’s what you need in pre-season. Those match minutes, and teams that stretch you into those hard minutes in the game where fatigue and decision-making plays a massive element.”

For Moore, it’s another return to an old stomping ground as he heads back to West Brom – a club where he spent time as a player and as a manager - however he says the focus is on the Owls… Even though it is nice to see some old friends.

He went on to say, “It was good today… Barnsley being one of my old clubs, and next is West Bron. I saw one or two old faces here, and I’ll see one or two on Tuesday. Obviously the focus is about us, and keeping our momentum in terms of the fitness and the detail we need for in three weeks’ time.”

Wednesday face the Baggies at 2pm tomorrow in a behind-closed-doors game at WBA’s training ground in the Midlands. No media will be present.