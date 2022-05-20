The Owls have 15 senior players registered for next season as things stand, with several others seeing their respective contracts expire at the end of June as Darren Moore makes plans for another season in League One.

Wednesday will need to recruit well over the summer if they’re to make a push for promotion in 2022/23, but also have to keep hold of some key players as well after their impressive performances in the previous campaign.

One player that has – according to reports in the national media – attracted interest from the Championship is Wednesday’s top scorer, Lee Gregory, however the club’s chairman says that he hasn’t ‘heard anything’ when it comes to the potential exit of any players from Hillsborough.

Speaking to the media this week, Chansiri said, "I have not heard anything at the moment – but I don't know what will happen this summer. It depends what interest we get in our players.

"If we get offers for players that we can't refuse and we believe we can replace them, then we will make a decision… If we don't get good offers or we don't believe we can do better, then we need to weigh things up.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the club’s pending retained list, the Owls owner said, "We will need to replace the ones who leave and try to get better in… We are still talking and we will release the list soon when everything is finalised.”

As has been previously reported, the deadline for clubs to submit their list to the EFL is on Saturday, and they’re expected to make it public not long afterwards as fans wait to see who is – and isn’t – part of Moore’s plans for the season ahead.