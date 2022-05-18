The Star reported earlier this week that the 25-year-old was on the Owls’ list of potential targets as they consider their options in central midfield, especially given that he recently turned down the chance to sign a new long-term deal at Home Park.

Wednesday are known to be in the market for a new midfielder – especially should Massimo Luongo leave – and Camara was of interest after the recent confirmation that he had been put on the transfer list this summer.

But Dewsnip, who said ‘we have not had any formal approaches so far’ for the Guinean, has now suggested that they won’t be selling him to a rival – which seemingly shuts down any hopes that the Owls may have had with regards to making a move.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, he said, "I don't think that would work for anybody… I think that's kind of common sense really. I would hate an Argyle supporter to think that he is competing against us for the same prize."

Camara was a mainstay in the Plymouth side this season as they narrowly missed out on reaching the League One play-offs, and are expected to challenge at that end of the table again alongside the Owls in the 2022/23 campaign.

They are looking to cash in on Camara before be becomes a free agent next year, however it would now appear that the Championship is a more likely destination for the former Crawley Town man.