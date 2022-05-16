Gregory was in fine form for the Owls in 2021/22, finishing with 17 goals in his first season with the Owls after a summer move to Hillsborough last year.

The 33-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at S6 on the back of his performances, which will make the rumours of interest from elsewhere a worry for the Wednesdayites that have taken such a shine to him.

According to the Daily Mail, Boro, Derby and Wigan are all keeping tabs on the forward’s situation as we approach the start of the next transfer window – however the plus side from an Owls perspective is the fact that, unlike so many others, he does still have a year left on his deal at S6 going into this summer.

The Latics and Boro will be playing in the Championship next season, while the Rams will be in League One with Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if anything will come of the reported interest, but Darren Moore will no doubt be desperate to keep his number nine going into a difficult 2022/23 campaign where they’ll be hoping to secure promotion back into the Championship at the second time of asking.

Plenty of Wednesday exits are expected in the coming weeks as a number of contracts run out at the end of June, but a departure for the club's top scorer would come as a major blow for everybody at the club.