Sheffield Wednesday: Owls in the Park 2022 latest after recent absence

Wednesday haven’t been able to hold the event, which has become much-loved amongst the fanbase, since 2019 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and supporters will have to wait a bit long for it to return.

The Star understands that, with continued concerns over Coronavirus, the club will not be able to host Owls in the Park in 2022, especially given Darren Moore’s personal experiences with the virus and the effect it had on the team last season.

Around Christmas last season the Owls were forced to close down their Middlewood Road training ground for over two weeks due to an outbreak within the club that saw a number of players contract COVID-19, while Moore has tested positive on two occasions – the first of which saw him hospitalised.

With that in mind, it’s thought that the club are wary of an event that could lead to a respreading of the virus within their camp – particularly in the immediate build-up to what is expected to be another tough campaign in League One.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether 2023 will see the return of Owls in the Park in Hillsborough, but fans will no doubt be eager to see the popular day out return to S6 as soon as possible as the world gradually returns to normal following a tough couple of years.

Wednesday first hosted the event a decade ago, and it had become a big day out for Wednesdayites up until it was called off for the first time mid-pandemic.