Bailey Cadamarteri scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday's U18s against Southampton. (via @baileycadz)

Wednesday’s academy chief, Steve Haslam, and those around him have made great strides with the club’s youth development in recent years, and they enjoyed more success earlier this week as the U18s progressed in the FA Youth Cup.

A goal from 16-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri secured an impressive win over Premier League Southampton to secure a spot in the fourth round, while highly-rated players such as Jack Hall and Rio Shipston also featured strongly.

Moore, who has an academy background himself, revealed his pride at the work being done by Haslam and his team, giving them full backing as they prepare for the next round against Preston North End.

He told The Star, “It was tremendous. It was a great performance as well. It was a worthy win and an excellent all-round team performance with some excellent individual performances. It was a superb result.

“Every academy prides themselves on progressing in the FA Youth Cup. To get a win and progress into the next round with a fantastic performance was excellent for us all. Credit to Steven Haslam, all the academy, team, staff and players. We are all right behind them and we look forward to the next round.”

One name that was missing from the teamsheet against Southampton was in-form Leojo Davidson, who was suspended for the tie, but the versatile 17-year-old is another player at the club who is being monitored by the English FA.

Moore has already had plenty of the club’s academy players from both the U23s and U18s training with the first team on and off since his arrival at Hillsborough, and he insists that a pathway is in place for them to progress through the ranks.

When asked what plans were in place for the likes of Cadamarteri, Shipston and others, the Wednesday boss explained, “We know all about these players. Every time we have meetings in terms of staff; we know all about the players.

“When they are doing well, they step into the first-team fold so we can get eyes on them to see what they are like when they step in and around with the seniors.

“It is all brought up in the technical board meetings – when we have another technical board meeting, we will get an update in terms of how the players are getting on with the coaching staff and see their progression and pathway met.”

“No player at Sheffield Wednesday will get a better opportunity of progressing and playing in our first-team than at the present moment.

“I am someone who believes in youth. If they are good enough, they will play.”

Davidson and Hall have already signed their first professional contract having turned 17, securing their immediate futures at the club, and Wednesdayites will be hoping that others follow suit in order to keep any interest from elsewhere at bay following their march to the top of the Professional Development League North table.