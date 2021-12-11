Goals from Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory sealed a deserved victory for the Owls at Gresty Road as Darren Moore’s side made it 12 games unbeaten in League One, and Artell admitted that the Owls had too much for them.

Speaking to the club’s official website afterwards he said, “Sheffield Wednesday were the best side we have faced over the last few weeks and we didn’t give them an easy ride at all. They are a good side and will be there or thereabouts, so we know where we are. It was always going to a good test and we just fell a bit short.

“I must credit our players for their efforts. We had to make a couple of late changes again and it is what it is. It was the same as Tuesday night when we lost players through illness and injury. It was the same today, Mika is ill and Ben Knight rolled his ankle in training, so we had to readjust and play differently.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They took that on board and we had a go for the last 20 minutes. Of course, you can say the game was gone by then but I was pleased with the way we finished the game.”

“We had our own periods in the game and we played some good football at times. We looked a decent team and were competitive, We cause them some problems at times and had some half chances at the end.

“The way we started both halves have cost us. We started slowly and to concede 1 minute, 20 seconds into the second half was disappointing. The players were still in the dressing room and it could have been 1-1, and instead it's 2-0 and that’s not good.

Barry Bannan was a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday against Crewe Alexandra.