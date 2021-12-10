Wednesday went up against the Saints in the third round of the tournament after knocking out Burton Albion with a 3-0 win and then seeing off Aylestone Park after a 2-1 victory.

They were without the talented Leojo Davidson – who scored two against Burton – due to suspension, but were able to hand starting berths to the likes of Cadamarteri, Rio Shipston and new England youth international, Jack Hall.

Andy Holdsworth’s side rode their luck at times, with Mackenzie Maltby stopping one off the line when it looked like the hosts would take the lead, but the young Owls put in a committed performance at St.Mary’s as they proved that they could hold their own against one of the top academies in the country.

Then, in the second half, Cadamarteri gave another example of what he’s got in his locker after Shipston and Maltby had combined in the middle, with the 17-year-old expertly finding the top corner to finish off an excellent Owls break in the 77th minute.

They were put under pressure by Southampton in the latter stages, and could well have conceded an equaliser, but Holdsworth’s youngsters held firm as they managed to pull off a remarkable win against the odds up against a Category One Premier League academy.

Heartwarming scenes followed the final whistle as the youngsters celebrated booking their place in the fourth round – where they will face Preston North End – and the result attracted praise from senior team captain, Barry Bannan, who said on Twitter, “Well done, lads. Brilliant.”

Bailey Cadamarteri was the match winner for Sheffield Wednesday's U18s. (via @baileycadz)

It was also a proud moment for Cadamarteri’s famous father, Danny, with the former Everton and Sheffield United attacker taking to social media to say, “Not gonna lie... Doesn’t get better then travelling 4.5 hours south to watch your son play for SWFC U18s Southampton in the FA Youth Cup and see him bend the winner in the top corner. Buzzing for you @Baileycadz everyone.”

Wednesday’s U18s are currently top of the Professional Development League North after nine games.