Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory netted and the defence kept their second clean sheet on the spin.

Speaking after the match, Owls manager Darren Moore was full of praise for his players in what was a balanced, confident performance.

"You want strikers scoring and popped up again today with another goal so that is really pleasing for him,” he said on Lee Gregory, who bagged his eighth of an impressive season so far.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan played a big part in the Owls' 2-0 win at Crewe.

“That's why he is in the team. He wants to score goals. He got up really early and it was a thumping header.”

Lewis Wing came into a midfield three, with Bannan asked to drop deeper to cover the suspension of Massimo Luongo, who will miss two further matches.

“We had to change things around,” Moore said.

“I thought it would be an ideal game to bring in Lewis. His energy output for the team was wonderful. He used the ball well.

“I felt we could expose them down the left-hand side with Theo. I thought for 80 odd minutes that he was on the pitch he did that and he might have got a goal when the keeper pulled off a wonderful save.”

One other player to catch the eye was young Ciaran Brennan, who has impressed since his return from loan at Notts County.

Moore said on the 21-year-old: “It was an accomplished performance. His positional sense was good. He showed great maturity. He used the ball very well. It was a really calm and confident performance.

“He gave us that little bit of added balance in terms of the defence. We wanted to bring him in and push Pato [Callum Paterson] higher up the pitch.

“I am pleased with the changes we made from the Portsmouth game and it was good to see everyone play their part.