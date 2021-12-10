Sheffield Wednesday coach lifts lid on Owls dressing room after huge win

The Owls were up against it on Thursday night as they took on Premier League outfit, Southampton, a club who are widely-regarded as having one of the best youth setups in the whole of England.

But Holdsworth’s youngsters gave as good as they got at St. Mary’s in the third round of the cup, and were rewarded for their efforts when in-form Bailey Cadamarteri added another goal to his tally for the season following an Owls breakaway.

The win sets up a fourth round tie against Preston North End – a game which must be played before January 18th.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Holdsworth was full of praise for his side, saying, “As you can imagine, the boys are buzzing in there! They are singing songs, they are bouncing, they are delighted with what they have achieved – it’s a fantastic result…

The players have worked their socks off and carried out the gameplan. Every member of staff is so proud, myself, Steven Haslam, Andy Sharp, Nicky Weaver, Dan Crompton, the list goes on because everyone has worked so hard.

“I said earlier today, you don’t want these moments to pass you by, you have to go out and fight for it and fair play to them. They’ve come up against a Category One side, a Premier League club, it’s been a long two days, we’ve travelled, stayed overnight, worked hard down here and there is the reward.”