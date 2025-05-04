Röhl's resignation response and Windass wait - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Watford draw
Josh Windass became the club’s top scorer this century as he bagged his 53rd goal for the Owls at Vicarage Road, but Moussa Sissoko was on hand just before half time to grab an equaliser ahead of the break. The second half saw chances fall to both sides, but neither was able to find the winner.
It was a game that could prove to be the last in Wednesday colours for many of the squad, and potentially even the last at the helm for Danny Röhl, and the German spoke with pride after the final whistle. You can see part of his interview in the video at the top of the page, while the game highlights can be found below:
Windass, who was again the man of the moment after his latest Owls goal, spoke to the media after the time for what could be the last time amid question marks over his future. We’ll have to wait to find out what lies ahead... Here’s what he had to say:
For all the rest of the fallout, including Röhl’s response to a question about resignation, we’ve got you covered here:
