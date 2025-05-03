It all ended with a 1-1 draw at Watford’s Vicarage Road, Josh Windass grabbing his record-breaking 53rd goal in Owls colours in what could be his last match wearing them. Callum Paterson grabbed the assist in what could be his last match for the club. There’s a few in that boat.

An away draw feels a fitting way to close things out; solid enough, not spectacular, but sound. For Wednesday to spend the season free from relegation stress is no small achievement and while concerns abound on the summer ahead, the campaign itself can surely only be viewed as a success.

On an afternoon the football itself was watchable rather than unmissable and two lads in fancy dress caught our eye, here are our ratings from Hertfordshire.

1 . Pierce Charles - 7 Out smartly to deny a couple of chances and distribution, as ever, opened up new dynamics for Wednesday. One spinning bowled-out throw was particularly tasty. Fabulous save to deny Kayembe in the second half. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 8 It's probably been understated all year just how important he is to Wednesday and he signed off his maiden Owls season with another tidy performance in both directions. No fewer than two having got in behind deserved a goal. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Shea Charles - 7 Started just about every attack Wednesday had in the first half hour or so with a sumptuous range of passing. Shifted into midfield on the hour and made a difference. Some player, wowee. | Steve Ellis / UGC Photo Sales