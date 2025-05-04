Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has this morning woken up back home in Germany after steering Sheffield Wednesday to a midtable finish in the Championship.

The Owls finished-up their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Watford to add another point to a stellar away record and secure a 12th-place finish - and their highest league finish since their back-to-back play-off qualifications in 2016 and 2017. Speaking straight after the match, Röhl described his immediate plans and having spent so much time away from his young family since arriving in South Yorkshire, he wasted no time in getting back home.

“At 6:30pm I will be sat on an aircraft and at around midnight I will arrive at my home,” he said. “My kids will be asleep but I will go in their room and say hello. In the morning I will get up and go for a run around the lake and I will enjoy the next days without preparing, without looking at video and all these things. I will turn my phone off - or I will try - I’m not sure if I can do this for too long!”

Over the past 18 months or so, Röhl’s two sons have taken Wednesday to heart along with the rest of the family. Ongoing speculation over the future of the Owls coach rolls on and will do until official word is put forward, but for now, his focus is set entirely on family time.

“I am so far away so often from my kids,” he said in the week. “I see them sometimes but I can not see them every day growing up. It is maybe 10 times in the last 18 or 19 months and it is hard and this is the reason I am looking forward so much to having these six weeks together. We should use this time, every single minute.”

