The Owls drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon as the curtain came down on their most recent league season, with Josh Windass’ goal opening the scoring before Moussa Sissoko levelled things up. It meant a midtable finish for Wednesday a year after surviving in the Championship by the skin of their teeth, with the team earning five more points than in 2023/24.
Röhl, who’s future remains up in the air at this stage, spoke with pride after the game, saying that he and his side have earned the chance to now go and have a break, admitting that their game against the Watford ended in a ‘normal way’ for an end-of-season affair without much on the line.
“I’m absolutely proud of my team,” he said afterwards. “We’ve finished 12th after a long, long season, in the top half of the table this is fantastic. I think today we showed a good performance, we tried to win - we took the lead, had a chance to go 2-0 and then got the equaliser just before half time.
“In the second half both teams tried, but I think it was a little bit normal for a last game. A big thank you to my team, my staff, to the team behind the team. It makes me very proud in this direction, and now we deserve our days off. We have to recharge our batteries now, and again, a big thank you to everyone.”
There’ll be more to come from Röhl in the coming hours and days as the post-mortem for the season takes place, but it’s certainly true that many players have now turned out in Wednesday colours for the final time.
