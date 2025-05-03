Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford manager, Tom Cleverley, believed that his side did enough to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls and Hornets played out a 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire after goals from Josh Windass and Moussa Sissoko, leaving the teams in 12th and 14th place respectively as they finished up as comfortably midtable clubs for 2024/25.

Both sides had been hoping for more at various points in the campaign, but Cleverley spoke after the game about how much it meant to give the fans ‘a performance, if not a win’. He claimed that his side should’ve taken all three points.

“I thought it was a strong performance,” he told the Watford Observer. “We dominated the game for large spells, and almost all of the second half.

“We did more than enough to win the game, but that’s been a little bit the way things have gone - bar the games at Blackburn and Portsmouth, where we got exactly what we deserved. The Burnley performance was excellent and we’ve had red cards and been hitting the woodwork, and things have just not gone in our favour.

Sheffield Wednesday’s experience

“Even today it was a really soft foul for the free kick for their goal. I’m pleased with the performance because our supporters deserved that performance today. It’s been a tough period for us all, but they’ve kept with us and you can see how connected the fans and the players are. I’m glad we could give them a performance, if not a win.”

Cleverley went on to talk about the amount of experience within the Wednesday squad, saying, “We are reliant on a lot of players under 21, and you look at their team and they have Windass, (Barry) Bannan, (Callum) Paterson, (Marvin) Johnson...

“There are hundreds and hundreds of Championship games in their squad, and it is difficult when you’ve not got that, and you have lads learning on the job. The young lads now can do some reflecting and also have a rest because, let’s be honest, Kwadwo (Baah) hadn’t made an appearance in three years before this season, Mamadou’s development was expected to be a two or three-year process, as was Rocco’s (Vata).”

Wednesday finished in the top half of the Championship for only the sixth time in 19 years, and will be hoping not to take any backwards steps this summer in the hope of kicking on in 2025/26.