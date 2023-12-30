Sheffield Wednesday injury latest after duo limp off with muscle issues

Sheffield Wednesday picked up three points against Preston North End on Friday night, but it came with a cost.

Marvin Johnson’s first half goal was enough to earn the victory for Danny Röhl’s side at Deepdale, but before the break they were dealt a double blow after both Akin Famewo and Will Vaulks had to be substituted due to injury.

Wednesday were already without the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith and John Buckley because of issues that they’ve picked up in recent weeks, while Bambo Diaby is serving a three-match ban after his red card against Coventry City.

It remains to be seen how long Famewo and Vaulks will be out, however Röhl seems hopeful that it won’t be too long.

“I had to make two early changes with Akin and Will,” he said afterwards. “And then we had the record card - that’s maybe three players out. When you look at our squad there are maybe not too many players available at the moment…

"They had some issues with their hamstrings, but we’ll do everything to try and have them available for the next game. It’s normal in this tough time, it’s been three games in six days and now we have four games in eight days - it’s hard. Especially when you want to play with our intensity and pressing and transition and ball possession, all the things that we have to do.

"But we did well as a team, and that’s what we take from the win. Now it’s about recovery, recovery, recovery, and then we’ll be ready for the next game.”