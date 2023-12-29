Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl expressed his confusion at a decision to send off his midfielder George Byers late on in their impressive win at Preston North End on Friday evening - though he admitted hadn't been able to get a clear enough replay of the incident in question.

Byers was given his marching orders five minutes from the final whistle in the Owls' 1-0 win, with a committed defensive performance doing enough to secure the win from what proved to be Marvin Johnson's winner in the first half.

Referee Rebecca Welch played advantage from an initial flare-up in a tackle between Byers and Mads Froekjaer. But with attention having followed the ball, there is a suggestion that the red card was shown for the Wednesday man's involvement in an off-the-ball incident. That would mean that as things stand, he would face an automatic three-match ban and join the club's long list of absentees.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl explained that like many in the ground, he too had been left perplexed by the handling of the red card, suggesting he did not know for what reason it was awarded. He had not yet seen a replay or sought clarity from the officials at the time of the interview.

"I am not really sure," he said. "Some players just came to me on the sideline to say that George Byers had been shown a red card, this was the information. I didn't see anything and now I will speak to George about the situation.

"It is not helpful. I am not sure whether it is a red card or not but on the night we have to accept this. Maybe there was something and the ref had the argument to give the red card but I don't know. Maybe I will see this later in the video."