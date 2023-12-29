Three eights and redemption in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Preston North End win
Sheffield Wednesday sealed their second away win of the campaign with a battling performance of no little quality against Preston North End.
Marvin Johnson's classy finish on the break was enough to grab the three points for the Owls, who laid everything on the line with a blistering defensive effort in the second half.
It wasn't necessarily a display of scintillating attacking football - though they had their moments - or one packed to the rafters with eye-catching individual performances. What was impressive was an incredible amount of scrap, a huge commitment to the cause and a plan that worked despite injuries and a late red card for George Byers.
Six points separate the Owls from the safety spots as we turn into the New Year.
Here are our ratings from a hugely impressive win at Deepdale.