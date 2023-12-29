Three eights and redemption in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Preston North End win

Sheffield Wednesday sealed their second away win of the campaign with a battling performance of no little quality against Preston North End.

Marvin Johnson's classy finish on the break was enough to grab the three points for the Owls, who laid everything on the line with a blistering defensive effort in the second half.

It wasn't necessarily a display of scintillating attacking football - though they had their moments - or one packed to the rafters with eye-catching individual performances. What was impressive was an incredible amount of scrap, a huge commitment to the cause and a plan that worked despite injuries and a late red card for George Byers.

Six points separate the Owls from the safety spots as we turn into the New Year.

Here are our ratings from a hugely impressive win at Deepdale.

1 . Cameron Dawson - 7 Out smartly when called upon. Slowed the game down when required and showed good hands under pressure. Wasn't called upon to provide any worldies, but offered an excellent, mature performance.

2 . Pol Valentin - 7 His match-up with the lively Liam Millar was always going to be one to watch. He had his moments - one or two were pretty hairy - but offered ultimate commitment and largely did pretty well.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 7 Just so strong and competent at the back. Alongside Ihiekwe the pair looked like an old school partnership of real quality.