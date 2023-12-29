News you can trust since 1887
And how they deserved it. It wasn't a display of technical mastery, it wasn't a match packed with showings of individual class. But Wednesday scrapped and battled their way to a second away win of the campaign. Here are our ratings..

Three eights and redemption in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Preston North End win

Sheffield Wednesday sealed their second away win of the campaign with a battling performance of no little quality against Preston North End.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Dec 2023, 21:53 GMT

Marvin Johnson's classy finish on the break was enough to grab the three points for the Owls, who laid everything on the line with a blistering defensive effort in the second half.

It wasn't necessarily a display of scintillating attacking football - though they had their moments - or one packed to the rafters with eye-catching individual performances. What was impressive was an incredible amount of scrap, a huge commitment to the cause and a plan that worked despite injuries and a late red card for George Byers.

Six points separate the Owls from the safety spots as we turn into the New Year.

Here are our ratings from a hugely impressive win at Deepdale.

Out smartly when called upon. Slowed the game down when required and showed good hands under pressure. Wasn't called upon to provide any worldies, but offered an excellent, mature performance.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

His match-up with the lively Liam Millar was always going to be one to watch. He had his moments - one or two were pretty hairy - but offered ultimate commitment and largely did pretty well.

2. Pol Valentin - 7

Just so strong and competent at the back. Alongside Ihiekwe the pair looked like an old school partnership of real quality.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - 7

Stepped straight back into things and played with a real sense of calm, defending like a proper grown-up and clearing things out. Won loads of headers.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 8

