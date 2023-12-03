December has a arrived, and it's a case of so far so good for Danny Röhl and his Sheffield Wednesday troops.

The Owls haven't had the easiest of seasons so far, but after the trials and tribulations of the 2023/24 campaign they have now picked up four points from their last six, building on their draw with table-topping Leicester City by beating Blackburn Rovers.

Wednesday had to fight for their three points, showing character to retake the lead after Samuel Szmodics had cancelled out Bailey Cadamarteri's opener, with Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass wrapping things up in the second half to seal a 3-1 victory for the hosts. If you missed any of the goals, or just want to see them again, you can check them out in the video at the top of the page.

It was an evening to remember for Cadamarteri in particular, who has scored goals at Hillsborough for Wednesday's U18s and U21s, but never in front of 24,000 people. He's come a long way since joining the club's academy at the age of eight, and he spoke afterwards about how much it meant to him, you can see that - as well as Röhl's thoughts on the game - below: