Goals from Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass made sure that Wednesday picked up all three points against Rovers, Danny Röhl's side bouncing back excellent after Samuel Szmodics had scored an equaliser.

It was an all-round strong performance from the Owls as they picked up their second victory of the campaign, and went two games without defeat for the first time in the Championship this season. Wednesdayites can enjoy this weekend, and boy do they deserve it.