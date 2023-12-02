News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

'Mammoth' 'Rolls Royce' - Sheffield Wednesday ratings after huge Blackburn Rovers win - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are back to winning ways after an impressive win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT

Goals from Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass made sure that Wednesday picked up all three points against Rovers, Danny Röhl's side bouncing back excellent after Samuel Szmodics had scored an equaliser.

It was an all-round strong performance from the Owls as they picked up their second victory of the campaign, and went two games without defeat for the first time in the Championship this season. Wednesdayites can enjoy this weekend, and boy do they deserve it.

Here's how we rated the Owls on a brilliant, cold afternoon at S6:

A solid showing from the Wednesday goalkeeper, who made a couple of decent saves when called upon. Distribution was decent as well.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

A solid showing from the Wednesday goalkeeper, who made a couple of decent saves when called upon. Distribution was decent as well.

Photo Sales
Unfortunately for Iorfa, a strong performer in recent weeks, he had to go off with an injury sustained in the first minute.

2. Dominic Iorfa - N/A

Unfortunately for Iorfa, a strong performer in recent weeks, he had to go off with an injury sustained in the first minute.

Photo Sales
Showed everything that you'd want to see from a player in his role. Was good on the ball, strong positionally, and made some vital interventions.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - 9

Showed everything that you'd want to see from a player in his role. Was good on the ball, strong positionally, and made some vital interventions.

Photo Sales
Some mammoth defending from him on a couple of occasions in a snarling rearguard effort in the first half. The second half needed even more from him, and he delivered. Probably his best performance in a Wednesday shirt.

4. Bambo Diaby - 9

Some mammoth defending from him on a couple of occasions in a snarling rearguard effort in the first half. The second half needed even more from him, and he delivered. Probably his best performance in a Wednesday shirt.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversJosh Windass