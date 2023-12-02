Sheffield Wednesday boss admits being 'scared' after Dominic Iorfa's injury
Sheffield Wednesday will be waiting to find out the extent of Dominic Iorfa's injury after he limped off against Blackburn Rovers.
The Owls secured a brilliant three points at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass, a victory that saw them close the gap on Huddersfield Town to 10 points after the Terriers drew 1-1 with Swansea City.
Danny Röhl was full of praise for his side after the game, but there was unfortunately a bit of bad news for the hosts following an injury to Iorfa that he sustained in the first minute of the tie on what was a very cold afternoon at S6. The Owls boss didn't give any information on his issue, but did admit that he was 'scared' when he saw him go down so early.
Speaking to The Star afterwards he said, “I had immediately in my mind after such a sprint after 10 seconds, in this temperature and an ‘English week’, that it could be tough. When he went down I was really scared about the situation, but it was also a mental thing after - it’s not easy for a team after an injury in one minute be strong in the game.
"But Liam Palmer did well immediately, and then we scored, and I think this is the step up in the mentality area. We did that great.”
Wednesday now turn their attentions to Stoke City next weekend as they seek back to back wins for the first time this season, however it remains to be seen whether Iorfa will be able to play any part in it or not.