Blackburn Rovers captain Sammie Szmodics appeared to choose his words more carefully then manager Jon Dahl Tomasson when discussing the build-up to Marvin Johnson's goal in Sheffield Wednesday's 3-1 win at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Danish coach was shown a red card for furious verbals towards the officials after Johnson's 78th-minute goal, which put Wednesday 2-1 up and on their way to a second win of the campaign. It's believed that Blackburn felt Owls forward Callum Paterson had impeded James Hill in the phase before Johnson breezed into the box unchallenged.

Szmodic added his 14th goal of the Championship season to level-up Bailey Cadamarteri's opener to continue his red hot form. But Johnson and later Josh Windass sealed a battling win for the ever-improved Owls. With Tomasson unable to complete media commitments owing to his sending off, the Rovers star man stepped in to effectively plead the fifth, though he made clear he too was frustrated with the decision.

He said: "I haven't seen it but there is a ref, two linesman and a fourth official. It's hard to speak this early after a game, after a loss. I don't want to get into trouble. The gaffer has got into trouble with it. It is tough at the minute you don't know if you can speak to referees or not.

"He said he's not seen anything, so you can't really argue. Nowadays you can't really go up to an official... it's hard because when one of your players feels like he's been fouled as captain you want to back him. The referee says he hasn't seen it, so that's football. You have to get on with it."

Blackburn held the majority of the possession in the clash and plundered more shots on goal, though the bigger chances fell to a Wednesday side who made a handful of excellent goal-saving actions at the back.

"I don't think it was a 3-1 game, we got back into it with the goal," he said. "We will recover and go again. You can't concede after five minutes. We started ok and then they got the injury and maybe it's a lack of concentration, we switched off. We conceded an easy goal and then it's difficult to get back into it. We created a couple of chances in the first where we could've done better, I snatched at the shot.

