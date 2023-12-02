Danny Röhl hails Sheffield Wednesday resolve after impressive 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl hailed the improved mentality of his squad after they battled back from an equaliser to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1.
The win is Röhl's second as Owls boss in an eight-match run that has seen huge improvements in performance. Goals from Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass sealed what is their second three-point haul of the campaign.
Blackburn arrived on the wave of four consecutive away wins and hopeful of being able to continue their assault on the top six. Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics netted their goal and they had chances besides with the Owls' defence called into action on a number of occasions and coping admirably.
"They were a touch, strong opponent today," Röhl said. "We started well and scored, but then you saw the quality of the opponent. They have good young players, they moved the ball well and quick with a lot of good movements.
"But my team fought until the end, they believe in what we are doing and I am so happy to take the points. We scored three goals today, in the past we spoke about how we could score. We are going in the right direction. I have spoken about bringing our xG higher and higher, it is a good step forward and after this game it is great to see."
Wednesday's mentality has been questioned at stages of the season, with their 4-0 home defeat to Millwall a prime example. On Saturday they rose back from the disappointment of Szmodic's equaliser to net the win.
Röhl continued: "We spoke in the past about what happens when we concede a goal. You look back to the Millwall game we conceded a goal and the energy is different. We have improved this mentally. Everybody knows what we need to do. You saw a team and players that came off the bench with impact. We have a long way to go but today was fantastic. After defeat at Birmingham we have taken four points, I think this is a huge step forward. It is great."