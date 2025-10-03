Sheffield Wednesday will have to be at their very best when they face Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will have ambitions of extending their unbeaten run to four matches when they welcome promotion hopefuls Coventry City to Hillsborough on Saturday lunchtime.

The Owls, who have won just one of their last eight meetings with the Sky Blues, were seconds away from securing a second Championship victory of the season in midweek, but were forced to settle for a point against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, drawing 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s players, just over 24 hours after being informed they would not be paid their September salaries on time, produced a heroic performance in the West Midlands that would have been worthy of maximum points.

Nevertheless, Wednesday have created a feeling of momentum in their last three outings, meaning they will be ready for the challenge the free-scoring Sky Blues will throw at them.

Ahead of the meeting with Frank Lampard’s side, here are five pre-match talking points:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No sign of wages

Several days on from payday, Wednesday’s senior players are yet to have received their September salaries. They were due to be paid on Tuesday, as were all other Wednesday employees, but the Owls’ players were informed on Monday they would face yet another delay.

Manager Henrik Pedersen confirmed in Friday’s pre-match press conference that he last spoke to owner Dejphon Chansiri on Sunday but that he has not heard from him since. With the financial situation showing no sign of changing anytime soon, the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has organised more protests for the clash with Coventry, with supporters once again encouraged to display black and gold scarfs and make their voices heard with ten minutes on the clock.

The trust is keen to make the protest as visible as possible amid the fact Saturday’s game will be screened live on Sky Sports+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown to start?

After coming off the bench to score for the second away game running against Birmingham, youngster George Brown will be eyeing a recall to the starting XI. He put the Owls 2-1 up within seven minutes of coming on, turning home Barry Bannan’s free-kick delivery.

Brown had started the clashes with Portsmouth and QPR prior to the draw at Birmingham, suggesting Pedersen wanted to manage the youngster carefully as he continues to adapt to senior football.

Jamal Lowe came into the starting XI at Brown’s expense against Birmingham and scored Wednesday’s first goal, meaning he will be hoping to retain his place. Bailey Cadamarteri, despite failing to score in his last five Championship outings, has cemented his place in Pedersen’s first-choice XI and is likely to retain his place.

George Brown has scored two goals in his last three games. | Getty Images

Owls aiming to make it four unbeaten

If Wednesday sign off for the October international break four games unbeaten, they will deserve enormous amounts of credit. The Owls have already faced six top half teams in their first eight games and Coventry will almost certainly offer them their sternest test yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering the circumstances Wednesday currently find themselves in, just the fact they have managed to go three games unbeaten deserves huge credit. Fears of them being the division’s whipping boys this season have so far failed to materialise.

If Pedersen’s troops can produce another good account of themselves and stop Coventry from clinching a third successive win, Wednesday will sign off for the second hiatus of the season four games unbeaten for the first time in 2025. They last went four games without defeat at the beginning of last December.

Coventry’s ruthlessness

After falling short in the play-offs last season, Coventry have ambitions of going one better this time around - and they have set their stall out nice and early. The Sky Blues will travel to Hillsborough with the ambition of climbing to the Championship’s summit after beating Millwall 4-0 in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haji Wright has scored eight goals for Coventry City already this season. | Getty Images

Lampard’s side are still unbeaten after their opening eight games, winning four and drawing four, but it is the way in which they have blown teams out of the water that has made them look so impressive. After beating Derby County 5-3 and QPR 7-1 respectively in August, the Sky Blues ended September with a 3-0 win over Birmingham before starting October with that aforementioned triumph at Millwall.

Scoring 22 goals already this season, Coventry have become the first team since QPR in 2010/11 (also 22) to score more than 20 goals eight games into a Championship campaign. They have also scored more goals away from home (11) than any other team in the division so far this term.

More Bannan magic?

If Lampard has done his homework properly, the Coventry boss will have no doubt identified Wednesday captain Bannan as the man his team must try and stop. The Scot has started this season in great form and has registered a direct goal contribution in each of his last three games (one goal and two assists).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he will turn 36 at the start of December, the Scot’s influence is showing no signs of wavering. If anything, he’s getting better.

He was outstanding against QPR at Hillsborough last weekend, running the show for long periods of the game, before making his mark in the draw at Birmingham with a second assist from a free-kick in as many games. He is a joy to watch when he is in this sort of form.