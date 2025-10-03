Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to derail Coventry City’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday will face arguably their toughest test of the season so far when they face free-scoring Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday lunchtime.

The Sky Blues will travel to South Yorkshire with their ambition of recording a third successive win and stretching their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 Championship campaign to nine matches.

After comfortably dispatching of Birmingham City last weekend, winning 3-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Sky Blues cruised past Millwall in midweek, winning 4-0 at The Den. They have scored three goals or more in four of their first eight league games this season.

However, after so nearly ending Birmingham’s long unbeaten run at St Andrew’s in midweek, Wednesday will be of the belief they can rely on their togetherness and fighting spirit to make life as uncomfortable as possible for Frank Lampard’s promotion hopefuls.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt the Owls will be going up against a Sky Blues side that is in red-hot form at this moment in time. With that said, The Star has picked out three players the Owls will have to keep a close eye on.

Milan van Ewijk

After being heavily linked with a move to German club Wolfsburg during the summer, Coventry will be mightily relieved to have kept hold of the Dutchman. Van Ewijk has made a storming start to the season, playing a key role in Lampard’s plans.

Renowned for his blistering pace and his attacking threat from right-back, Van Ewijk has racked up five assists in his first eight Championship appearances this season, meaning nobody in the division has created more goals than him (Hull City’s Ryan Giles also has five assists).

Contributing two assists in Wednesday night’s emphatic victory over Millwall, the former Heerenveen defender is growing in stature, making it easy to understand why Wolfsburg were so keen on his signature during the summer. The Owls have got to find a solution to try and keep him quiet.

Victor Torp

At the time of writing, it remains to be seen if midfielder Torp will be available for the trip to Hillsborough. The Dane was substituted within the opening ten minutes of the second half against Millwall with an ankle issue and it remains to be seen if he will be passed fit.

Coventry City will be desperate to have Victor Torp available. | Getty Images

From a Wednesday perspective, they will be hoping he is deemed unavailable amid the start to the season he has made. Developing a solid midfield partnership with passing supremo Matt Grimes, Torp has been excellent so far this season, helping the Sky Blues control games and chip in with five goals.

Capable of both the spectacular and crashing the box, the 26-year-old has been outstanding so far this term, meaning Lampard will be desperate to have him available, particularly with Jack Rudoni already out with a calf issue. As a side note, Torp scored his first Coventry goal against Wednesday in the FA Cup at Hillsborough in January 2024.

Haji Wright

Scoring seven goals in his first eight Championship appearances this season, Wright has positioned himself at the top of the scoring charts. He ended his two-game run without a goal - his longest drought of the season so far - by scoring twice against Millwall.

The USA international, who also scored in Coventry’s Carabao Cup defeat to Millwall in August, meaning he has eight goals in all competitions so far this term, is keen to make up for lost time after missing a large portion of last season because of an ankle injury.

Capable of scoring a variety of goals, Wright, 27, can play through the middle or out wide. This season, though, Lampard is getting a consistent tune out of him by deploying him as Coventry’s leading frontman.