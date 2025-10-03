Coventry City boss Frank Lampard gives verdict on crisis at 'big club' Sheffield Wednesday

By George Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Coventry City chief Frank Lampard has admitted he understands the emotions Sheffield Wednesday fans are currently experiencing amid their off-field woes.

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he has sympathy for Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters ahead of Saturday’s Championship tussle at Hillsborough.

Off-field issues are continuing to dominate the Wednesday headlines, with senior players not receiving their wages on time for the fifth time in the last seven months earlier this week. Additionally, non-football staff received only a part-payment of £1,000 of their September salaries.

The Owls are in turmoil under owner Dejphon Chansiri and are currently under five English Football League embargoes and a fee-restriction ban until the end of the 2027 winter transfer window.

Despite the ongoing crisis, Wednesday’s players are making a good fist of things on the pitch, putting together a three-game unbeaten run recently. They are playing with spirit and togetherness in the most testing of times.

And as a result, Lampard is not expecting an easy ride for his free-scoring Sky Blues at Hillsborough on Saturday lunchtime.

Lampard has sympathy for Owls fans

Lampard, speaking to BBC CWR, said: "This is a particularly challenging test for us because of the nature of the Championship always, but Sheffield Wednesday, towards the bottom of the league, fighting for everything, lots going on around the club, which is a sideshow, but is relevant.

"We have to focus on the game and try and manage anything that may come.

“I have got a lot of sympathy with Sheffield Wednesday fans because when I grew up, Sheffield Wednesday was a big football club, and is, so I understand their emotions, even though I am not completely intact with the story.”

