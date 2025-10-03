There’s no hiding the extra motivation behind Sheffield Wednesday’s battling start to the campaign.

The Owls have bucked the odds to go three unbeaten and run just a point shy of the safety spots in the early season shake-up after eight league matches. And while further tough days are forecast for Henrik Pedersen’s threadbare squad, players and backroom staff are rightly earning enormous plaudits for their determination in battling difficult working conditions.

A heart breaking late draw at Birmingham City in midweek saw the Owls come within moments of securing a second away win on the bounce just 24 hours on from being told that they would again face the late payment of salaries for the fifth month in seven.

All this is combined with a dire pre-season programme, the enforced exodus of the bulk of their squad and continued uncertainty regarding the future direction of the club, leaving skipper Barry Bannan to commend his teammates for their commitment to the cause. Not many changing rooms would have responded in the same way, he has suggested.

But what has also become clear is that the Wednesday players are motivated by the desire to do right by those around the club, not least the non-footballing employees that have gone short on wages yet again for last month and who many have grown close to in their time at S6 - as well as the club’s fans.

“In general at Sheffield Wednesday we have a lot of fantastic humans,” manager Henrik Pedersen said. “We always say the humans come first and what we are all doing in our different jobs is number two. We show that we have a lot of strong humans and fantastic personalities in our club who deliver, it doesn’t matter what happens around, they do the best they can. This is a good basic for our future.

“We want to do it for everyone, for the fans, for all the employees. We want to do it. We love what we are doing. We will do the best we can for everyone.”

