Sheffield Wednesday consider Ugbo alternative as Arsenal legend praises Rohl

The latest news from Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls prepare for a busy summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly identified a La Liga striker as an alternative option to Ike Ugbo as the Owls look to strengthen their forward options during the summer transfer window.

As reported by The Star’s Alex Miller earlier this month, Wednesday are likely to have intense competition to land the Canada international on a permanent deal after he played a key role in helping Danny Rohl’s side fight a successful battle against relegation from the Championship last season. After joining on loan from French club Troyes during the January transfer window, Ugbo went on to score seven goal and provide one assist in 19 appearances and there are still hopes a long-term stay at Hillsborough could be secured during the summer transfer window.

Speaking about Ugbo and fellow loan star Ian Poveda during the final fortnight of the Championship season, Owls boss Rohl said: “We know these players and that they gave us quality in the second leg (half of the season). We know Ian when he played, he has a good impact, Ike Ugbo has scored for us. We will try to have a good squad together, but now we focus to Saturday and then on Sunday we can start to speak about the next step.”

However, with clubs in England, Europe and the United States now showing a serious interest in the forward, Wednesday are reportedly considering whether to turn their focus elsewhere as they look to build on the momentum gained by their successful battle against the drop. Journalist Darren Witcoop has claimed the Owls are considering a move for Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba, who featured 28 times in all competitions for the La Liga club last season. The 21-times capped Guinea international is said to have interest from several Championship clubs and could well be persuaded to move on after spending the majority of last season playing a supporting role to former Everton forward Sandro Ramirez.

Arsenal legend praises Owls boss

It has been a busy summer for Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

From from securing his long-term future at Hillsborough, the Owls boss has been on punditry duty as he worked for ITV Sport during the broadcaster’s coverage of Euro 2024. Rohl made his first on-screen appearance ahead of Belgium v Slovakia on Monday, before covering Croatia v Albania, Slovenia v Serbia, Poland v Austria and Turkey v Portugal. However, his final appearance came on Saturday night as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal saw off Turkey to secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition.