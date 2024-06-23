The new Championship season will get underway on the second weekend of August as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare to do battle in English football’s second tier once again.

For the Blades, the immediate aim will be to bounce back from the disappointment of suffering a dispiriting relegation from the Premier League last time out as Chris Wilder’s side were unable to preserve their top tier status.

Wednesday also battled against relegation for the vast majority of last season but the appointment of Danny Rohl proved to be the catalyst for a successful bid to avoid an immediate return to League One.