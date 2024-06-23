Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Sheffield Wednesday news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

The summer transfer window is open and Sheffield Wednesday have already been very active. The Owls have made three signings with Yan Valery joining Ben Hamer and Max Lowe in joining the club this summer. The Tunisian completed the move from Angers on Friday with Wednesday continuing to make a statement of intent in the transfer window.

Having avoided relegation last season, Wednesday will be looking to move forward and further establish themselves in the Championship this time around. With that in mind, here's a round-up of some of the latest Owls news.

Rohl on pre-season

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has confirmed that he intends to welcome his players back to training next week for the start of pre-season training. This will be Rohl's first pre-season in charge of the Owls and he'll be keen to make the most of it as he strives to continue his fine work at Hillsborough.

The club are due to spend a week training at St George's Park this summer before heading to Germany for the start of another training camp. It could well be a key period for Wednesday then and it all gets underway on Friday, with testing set to take place.

“Yeah, we will start next Friday, the pre-season, the testing, and hopefully the players are working hard in the pre-season and are fit," Rohl said while working as a Euro 2024 pundit for ITV.

“We have to test everything. It’s about running, it’s about the medical check that they are ready for the pre-season. We have to work hard in the next six weeks to be ready for the next season. I am really looking forward to this and hopefully it’s going well.”

Palmer's prediction

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes Danny Rohl's side could be the surprise package of the upcoming Championship campaign. After spending much of the season inside the relegation zone, the Owls managed to avoid the drop on the final day of last season.

As such, they'll be looking to consolidate their position and kick on next time around under the German manager. However, Palmer believes the club could do a lot better than many people think and he's even tipping the club to win promotion to the Premier League, alongside Leeds United and Luton Town.

"I'm going to go for Leeds to go up, I'm going to go for Luton to make an immediate return as long as Rob Edwards stays, but I'm not going to go for Sheffield United, just on the basis that I think they've got too much work to do between now and the start of the season," Palmer told Football League World.